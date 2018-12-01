Bears downgrades don’t include Trubisky

Getty Images

There’s still a chance Mitchell Trubisky will play on Sunday.

The Bears downgraded two of their three doubtful players to out on Saturday, explaining that the players won’t be traveling to New York. Of the three, Trubisky was the only one who wasn’t listed.

Running back Benny Cunningham and defensive back Sherrick McManis, who were both doubtful with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively, have been downgraded.

Trubisky has a shoulder injury. Chase Daniel reportedly will start at quarterback.

Still, Trubisky has a chance to play, given that he will be actually present at MetLife Stadium.