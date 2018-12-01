Chiefs officially waive Kareem Hunt

Getty Images

Running back Kareem Hunt no longer works for the Chiefs.

Kansas City made the transaction official on Saturday, waiving the second-year tailback who arrived via round three of the 2017 draft — and who led the league in rushing as a rookie.

The league set a Monday deadline for claiming Hunt on waivers, with the window on making a claim closing at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Priority is determined based on record. That only matters, of course, if two or more teams make a claim. The real question is whether even one team will.

Hunt, who is on the Commissioner Exempt list, won’t be permitted to play if he’s claimed. However, he will continue to get paid by his new team while the NFL determines whether he will be suspended without pay, and for how long.