Chiefs take a different approach with Kareem Hunt than with Tyreek Hill

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 1, 2018, 7:13 AM EST
Getty Images

After the Chiefs announced that they were releasing Kareem Hunt on Friday night, hours after video surfaced of Hunt pushing and kicking a woman in February, some may be tempted to credit the team for showing no tolerance for violence against women. But the Chiefs are also the team that drafted Tyreek Hill.

Hill, the star receiver and returner whom the Chiefs drafted in 2016, was off most teams’ draft boards because of a 2014 domestic violence case.

The details of that case are extremely disturbing. Hill’s pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal, told police Hill grabbed her by the neck, pinned her against a wall, threw her to the ground, picked her up by her hair, put her in a headlock, then sat on top of her, punching her in the stomach.

Hill was immediately kicked off the football team at Oklahoma State. He later pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation and was sentenced to three years of probation. He was still on probation when the Chiefs drafted him. If the Chiefs feel so strongly about violence against women that they won’t tolerate Hunt, why were they willing to draft Hill, when Oklahoma State and most NFL teams had decided he wasn’t someone they would associate with?

A major difference between the two is that Hunt was caught on tape, and Hill was not. If a video existed of Hill attacking a pregnant woman, would his football career have ended before he ever got to the NFL? That is entirely possible. As the Ray Rice case showed, video makes things different.

But there are other differences between Hunt and Hill. One is that Hunt’s victim wanted to press charges and was blown off by police, while Hill did face charges, pleaded guilty, served his probation, and was forgiven by his victim. Hill told reporters two months ago that he and Espinal now live together, with their 3-year-old son, in Kansas City, and that they are engaged to be married.

Hill seems to have made the most of the second chance he was given. Hunt, because he’s a good, young player, will likely get a second chance as well. From one of the NFL’s 31 other teams, if not from the Chiefs.

  3. Wow it’s sad too see such young men piss away an opportunity of a lifetime. It’s true you don’t know what you have till it’s gone just stupid. These guys need to get educations in college before they should be drafted on another note

  4. That’s because Hunt lied to them. I just hope some judgemental people don’t have anything in their past

  5. Hills case, which as you stated was proven and he plead guilty to, is one of the more disturbing domestic abuse cases I’ve read about an NFL player. It’s sickening he was drafted. What’s more sad is this abused woman is obviously still caught up in all the hype and money of an NFL player and living that style of life over her own health and safety. Her parents must be really proud. 🙄

  7. Major difference between the two was that Tyreke Hill, admitted his wrong doing, went to counseling, countinued counseling after being drafted and has been a solid citizen since.
    Hunt, LIED to the Chiefs about the issue MULTIPLE times.
    The Chiefs probably would have suspended him, but made him go to counseling and assigned a mentor. The Chiefs are willing to give 2nd chances to players, but NOT if the player is going to lie to them about the facts, and deny anything happened

  8. Are we sure the Chiefs care about violence against women? Their statement about releasing Hunt didn’t include a word about that. Maybe it’s cool so long as you don’t like about it.

  9. From the Chiefs’ statement referring to their internal discussions with Hunt. “…Kareem was not truthful in those discussions. The video released today confirms that fact.”

    Think about how much money, time and energy the NFL spent investigating and then litigating deflate-gate. Why? Because it was important to the league to not cede anything [Commissioner’s discipline authority] to the players, especially something they could bargain away later.

    Now compare that to the effort they made to secure hotel video in this case and the Rice case. Does anyone else see what’s really important to the league? SMH

