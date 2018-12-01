Cleveland police say they didn’t watch Kareem Hunt surveillance video

Getty Images

Although Kareem Hunt was caught on tape attacking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February, and although the woman called police, told them she wanted to press charges and asked them to view the surveillance video, officers never did so.

The Cleveland Police Department told USA Today that officers knew there were security cameras but never obtained the hotel’s surveillance video because “detectives only follow up on felonies. This is a misdemeanor.”

That answer bolsters what advocates for domestic violence survivors often say: Police simply don’t prioritize these investigations.

Although the woman called police immediately and said Hunt assaulted her, police did not arrest Hunt, and he never faced any criminal charges.