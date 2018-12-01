Colin Kaepernick supporters plan to rock the #ProBowlVote

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in an NFL game in two years. Could he make his return this season, in the Pro Bowl?

That’s what some of his supporters plan to find out. This year the NFL is allowing fans to vote for Pro Bowlers on Twitter by using the hashtag #ProBowlVote and writing the name of the player they want to vote for. That means players don’t have to be on any official ballot to receive a Pro Bowl vote. They simply have to have their names tweeted. And Kaepernick has plenty of supporters on Twitter who have begun voting for him.

Will the NFL count those votes? It seems doubtful. The league will probably say that only active players can be voted into the Pro Bowl. But there’s precedent in other sports for players who weren’t actually actively playing to appear in an all-star game. Most notably, Magic Johnson, who retired from the NBA before the 1991-92 season, was still voted into the all-star game by the fans, played in it and won the game’s MVP award.

And perhaps the league, feeling pressured by Kaepernick’s collusion lawsuit, would decide to extend the invitation to Kaepernick, if he wins the fan vote. It would certainly make the Pro Bowl a lot more interesting than usual.

  2. This is funny. Of course the votes wont count…he is not on a team. What is up with tgese people…he could be on a team if he wanted to compete for backup…but ck does want to do that. He has had chances…

  3. Screw the NFL powers and the coaches. It’s not a real game, and if the fans vote him in, imagine the backlash of NOT allowing him to play, regardless of your politics. With the Kareem Hunt thing fresh, the last thing they need is to disenfranchise more fans. Those who hate can watch and hope he sucks so they can say “told you so.”

  6. This would be a brilliant PR move by the NFL. It’s a win win. The pro bowl would turn into must see TV giving it a must needed boot and Kap gets to show if he is really serious about lacing them up again. What would the NFL have too lose…..

  8. He really wasn’t that great the last year and a half of his career. Once teams adjusted to the zone read he got really exposed. He was horrible in the pocket, mostly only looked for his first read, had no touch on short passes, and wasn’t accurate throwing it deep. He had a magical run for a couple years, but so did Nick Foles. He would still be in the league as a backup if he didn’t kneel, but he wasn’t a starting nfl quarterback anymore. That may be why he restructured his contract so he could leave San Francisco. He probably knew it was better for business if he didn’t get cut, but instead didn’t get signed as a free agent.

  9. I say that the NFL should count the votes. Respect the fan decision. And if, by some inhumane force of nature, Kaep gets enough votes, suit the man up and put him on the field.

    So that he can prove one last time that he’s nothing more than a read-once-and-run quarterback.

  10. Don’t forget about the troll job fans did to get John Scott into the NHL all star game in 2016! They actually put in a rule the following season to keep that from happening again.

  13. I know there’s a bunch of people who don’t get the First Amendment, patriotism, or why people fight for your rights. I also know those people sure seem to still watch the game. News flash….CK is an active player. You are still an active player until you retire. He is a free agent, but the joke that is the pro bowl allows FAs to play. There is no rule that I am aware of that says they can’t. Pretty sure I will get thumbs down (don’t care) but there is this thing in the US called the COnstitution. It has been ruled on for over 200 years (and yes, I will quote the cases). Nothing this guy has done is illegal, un-American, or seditionist. Can we just get over it?

  16. I’m sure the league and it’s lawyers would allow Colin to play in a game w no contract. Maybe if he signed a waiver but god forbid he tears his knee as players get hurt even in non contact situations sometimes

  17. This is great news if CK gets voted in and gets to play! Then I can vote for Eagles great Brian Dawkins, Barry Sanders & Megatron, maybe throw in a Marshall Faulk who would be great in today’s offenses. Why not L.T (Tomli son) and the bonus is seeing CK get smashed while missing open PRO BOWL WRs…guy wasn’t a Pro Bowler when he played..

  18. Let him in and let him play so everyone can see how terrible he is these days so we can finally put all this collusion talk to bed.

  19. There could be a silver lining to his being selected.
    Everyone bemoans the lack of hitting in the Pro Bowl. Guaranteed there will be some pretty good hits on CK, not every player has his back and there are probably more than a few that wouldn’t mind hitting his front.

  20. I just want to know what Mark Geragos has to say. He’s gone on record saying that CK will “be on a roster within a week, or so” about a dozen times over the past couple of years. Waiting patiently. eye roll……

  21. Thank you to the likes of Foster and Hunt. Foster for being a repeat offender and Hunt for not handling his situation fully back in Feb. Now Kareem is teamless, Foster is busy minimizing, and the Kaep fans are back to jump on the outrage wagon once more.

  25. This is hilarious. CK stands no better chance at playing in the Pro Bowl than Lebron James does. At least people would watch the Pro Bowl if James played.

  26. In one of Kaep’s final games in the league he made Wrex Ryan’s god awful Buffalo defense look like it was an elite unit. He’s nowhere near as good as any of the QBs who will be named to the Pro Bowl. He’s not even anywhere near as good as the 3 or 4 guys of each conference who will be named when the top 3 back out.

  29. In America people are allowed to be complete idiots just like those that support this anti American idiot.

  TruFBFan says:
    December 1, 2018 at 3:45 pm
    I know there’s a bunch of people who don’t get the First Amendment, patriotism, or why people fight for your rights. I also know those people sure seem to still watch the game. News flash….CK is an active player. You are still an active player until you retire. He is a free agent, but the joke that is the pro bowl allows FAs to play. There is no rule that I am aware of that says they can’t. Pretty sure I will get thumbs down (don’t care) but there is this thing in the US called the COnstitution. It has been ruled on for over 200 years (and yes, I will quote the cases). Nothing this guy has done is illegal, un-American, or seditionist. Can we just get over it?

    —————————————————————

    You can turn the constitution upside down, inside out and marinate it in your favorite salad dressing and still you will not find anywhere in the document where it says you have the right to free speech while on company time. Feel free to test the theory at your place of employment.

  34. Awesome!!! Looks like I’m voting on the pro bowl for the first time ever!!!!

    …for everyone but this waste product.

  35. All of us love the NFL, this is why we all log onto PFT daily but…let’s get real here! This is the worst all star game by far. I’ve been an NFL fan since 1977 and never missed a Superbowl and NEVER watched a probowl game (never will) my post above about voting in my favorite RETIRED players is true. They don’t play anymore then CK does and I can name 50 retired NFL players that are STILL better then CK.

    Let’s be serious and all start naming retired players that could seriously play better then Kap right now. I’ll give a couple examples (Bonus points for QBs) name QB/ RB/ WR/ TE.
    QB. Jake Locker/ Peyton Manning RB CJ2K WR. Terrell Owens. TE Brent Celek/ Tony Gonzalez.

    I still think Rodney Harrison and Brian Dawkins, Jerome Harrison, and Marshall Faulk/ Ladamian Tomlinson could not only play now but play well

  40. You are still an active player until you retire.
    —————–
    Let me help you out here Professor. There is no such thing as Retirement papers in the NFL. You just stop playing because you’re no longer under contract. Just wow! Lol.

  tinye67 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 5:50 pm
    You are still an active player until you retire.
    —————–
    Let me help you out here Professor. There is no such thing as Retirement papers in the NFL. You just stop playing because you’re no longer under contract. Just wow! Lol.
    _________________________________________________________________
    Actually Scientist, they really do since there are retirementment benefits.

  44. Kap thinks he is important and that he has a cross to bear. In reality he is just a disrespectful, illiterate ingrate who fails to comprehend that the reason he is living a grandiose lifestyle is because so many soldiers have protected the freedoms we enjoy in America. His refusal to stand for the national anthem illustrates his ignorance and apathy for those who gave all.

    Personally I hope he never plays professionally again. He should spend a couple years in the military as service to this country. Then his POV might change.

