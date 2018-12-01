Colts’ already strong offensive line gets Joe Haeg back

Getty Images

The Colts’ offensive line has been excellent this season, and it should get better now.

That’s because Joe Haeg, an offensive tackle who started the first three games of the season, has been activated from injured reserve.

Haeg, who started 15 games last year and 14 games the year before, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2016. He was injured in Week Three and has been on injured reserve since. The Colts haven’t much missed Haeg since he was hurt, and he might not get his starting job back, but it can’t hurt to have some veteran depth with starting experience. Haeg has started on both the right and left side, and at both tackle and guard.

To make room for Haeg on the 53-man roster, the Colts waived tackle/guard Denzelle Good. The team also signed quarterback Phillip Walker to the practice squad and released defensive end Anthony Winbush from the practice squad.