Cowboys address mystery man on Saints sideline

In the aftermath of a Saints-Cowboys game during which the home team stymied one of the most potent offensive in football, suspicions have emerged in connection with images showing a person in Cowboys gear with a headset (and apparently a cell phone) on the New Orleans sideline. And, yes, the Saints are suspicious.

The Cowboys have explained the issue in this way: “It’s a member of the game day entertainment staff.  He stands next to the ‘green hat’ who is the network TV person who works with the officials to coordinate TV timeouts.  His job is to communicate to our internal video board people when a TV time out is coming and how much time is left in that timeout as they come out of a break.  He does not stand in the team bench area.  They stand just outside the bench area on that side of the field.”

The image that was tweeted shows the person close to Saints coach Sean Payton, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the person was in the bench area. The Cowboys insist that the employee would never enter the bench area, toward the middle of the sideline.

Whether the Cowboys’ explanation satisfies the Saints’ suspicions remains to be seen. If the Cowboys were going to be engaged in any type of spy operation, it definitely would be unusual for the guy to be wearing a polo shirt bearing the Cowboys logo.

The NFL has not responded to a request for comment regarding the situation.

A similar incident occurred in 2015, when the Jets instigated a sideline interrogation of Kraft Sports employees during a game against the Patriots. Those employees were also responsible for in-stadium entertainment, and one was responsible for providing batteries to the referee’s wireless microphone.

The easiest way to avoid these situations would be to require the employees of a given team to do whatever they have to do from the sideline of the team they work for. That would completely eliminate any possible allegations of shenanigans.

  2. Is it important for the “green hat” to be near an official for communication purposes? Maybe the official is on the visitor side of the field, therefore the green hat is on the visitor side therefore the person in question is on the visitor side? Not sure, but just wondering.

  5. People just can’t accept defeat nowadays, or accountability for that matter. Surely it was someone else’s fault or events outside of their control for the loss, give me a break.

  7. Who cares? Everyone cheats so it’s ok. Goodell just needs to destroy the evidence, and we can all forget about this. That way, the integrity of the game is saved! #patriotway

  8. Brees was just ‘off’ Thurs. either he forgot all his old man meds that morning or his brain needed a reset after winning 10 in a row because he had happy feet and wasn’t able to hit closely covered receivers with his weak throws.

  9. The real mystery man was wearing #54 for the Cowboys and flying all over the field like that Jaylen Smith guy that went to Notre Dame. That guy was the difference in the game, and I’ve started seeing that guy the last couple games. That story is being overlooked.

  10. My thing is if the Saints were so suspicious about it, why not bring the attention to it during the game? If the guy was in the bench area and it made you suspicious why not say something then either to officials or the guy, instead of waiting for a day or two later to say something about it?

  15. The Saints not only lost the game but my respect if they continue down this road. One sure fire way to tell a loser besides the score board is how crazy the excuses become. Sounds like Packers fans.

  16. Was that guy there to tell Randy Gregory to commit two extremely stupid game-changing penalties? Let’s be honest with ourselves, the Saints should have been shut out in this game. For all the people that think “Oh, Drew Brees just had an off game,” no. This is the real Drew Brees right here. He’s great against some middle-of-the-pack defenses but not so great against others. Look at how he played against the 2011 Niners, 2013 Eagles, 2013 Seahawks, and last season’s Vikings. He’s not the same quarterback and the Saints aren’t the same team outside their dome against playoff-caliber teams with a winning record.

  17. Yeah, they would put someone wearing a Cowboys shirt in plain view so he could cheat without being seen. That makes sense.

    Cowboys will win the Super Bowl.

  18. The real mystery man was wearing #54 for the Cowboys and flying all over the field like that Jaylen Smith guy that went to Notre Dame. That guy was the difference in the game, and I’ve started seeing that guy the last couple games. That story is being overlooked

    ——————
    I agree but the helmet to helmet hit should have been called

  19. Of course the easiest solution to the problem is to eliminate TV timeouts, thus eliminating these positions from the game. These coordinators do a poor job anyway, considering at certain times during every game, there is a sequence where there is a 3rd down play, followed by a commercial break, followed by a punt, followed by another commercial break. At that point, I turn off the TV and do something else much less boring.

  20. Wait? The guy wearing Cowboys gear was there the whole time, and no one from the Saints coaching staff knew who he was or his role, or bothered to find out?

  21. In Spygate the “spy” was also decked out in full Patriots gear and standing next to a bunch of other cameras also filming the game. Yet the usual suspects acted like it was some incredible violation, which is only funnier now give how great the Patriots have continued to be for the over 10 years since they were “caught.” In other words, if this sort of thing were cheating, the Cowboys would not have been awful for the last 30 years.

