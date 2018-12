Getty Images

Everything really does have a price.

For grabbing the crotch of an opponent, the price is $13,369. Patriots receiver Cordarrelle Patterson has learned that lesson the difficult way in the aftermath of a full handful and squeeze of Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson‘s most sensitive of areas.

“I’m a grown man,” Patterson said after the game. “I don’t need no one’s ass and d–k and balls in my face.”

That probably won’t be the best argument to make if Patterson appeals.