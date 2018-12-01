Dolphins extend Nick O’Leary through 2019

Getty Images

Nick O'Leary will stick around in Miami for another season.

O’Leary, a tight end who signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins this year, has signed an extension through 2019, his agents announced on Twitter.

The 26-year-old O’Leary, who I’m obligated by the Sportswriters Code to mention is the grandson of Jack Nicklaus, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2015.

After the Bills cut O’Leary at the end of the preseason this year, the Dolphins signed him first to the practice squad and then to the active roster. He has played fairly well as Miami’s third tight end and now has some security heading into next year.