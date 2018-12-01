Josh Adams pops on on Eagles injury report

Getty Images

The final injury report of the week contains a surprise.

Eagles running back Josh Adams is questionable for Monday night’s game against Washington, with a hip injury. Adams was limited in practice on Saturday. He didn’t appear on the injury report at all on Thursday or Friday.

Also questionable for the game are defensive end Michael Bennett (foot) and running back Darren Sproles (hamstring). Sproles is expected to play for the first time since Week One.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks (calf), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle, knee), and cornerback Jalen Mills (foot). Cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) has no designation on the Saturday report, which means he’ll play.