Kareem Hunt was not charged despite woman’s request

AP

Authorities in Cleveland did not charge Kareem Hunt in February even though video that became public on Friday clearly showed him attacking a woman, and even though the woman told the police she wanted to press charges.

Video obtained by TMZ shows the woman, crying after the attack, telling three Cleveland police officers that she wants to press charges. TMZ also reports that the hotel where the incident took place provided the video to investigators, yet prosecutors declined to charge Hunt.

Cleveland police did talk to Hunt on the night in question. Police have not explained why they did not arrest Hunt, despite the presence of video showing him attacking a woman, and that woman telling the police she wanted to press charges. The woman is shown on police bodycam video asking the officers to look at the hotel’s security footage and see for themselves. Police told her they would need a court order to do that.

In the video published by TMZ, none of the three Cleveland police officers seem particularly concerned that a crying woman is explaining that an extremely strong man just attacked her. People wondering why victims of this type of violence often don’t go to the police should watch the video to get an idea of why so many victims do not believe the police will help them.