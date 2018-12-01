Kareem Hunt will be interviewed on Sunday morning

Getty Images

As teams decide whether to claim running back Kareem Hunt on waivers by Monday at 4:00 p.m., ESPN will give Hunt a platform for persuading someone to pay him not to play.

ESPN will air an interview of Hunt at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, as part of the Sunday NFL Countdown show. Lisa Salters, who serves as the sideline reporter on Monday Night Football, will conduct the interview.

Hunt issued an apology on Friday night, hours after TMZ published video of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during a February 2018 incident at a Cleveland hotel. The NFL quickly placed Hunt on paid leave, and the Chiefs announced that he would be released, primarily because he’d lied to the team when previously asked about the situation.

Hunt’s talent is obvious, but he plays a position where supply outweighs demand. Also, the reaction to Washington’s decision to claim linebacker Reuben Foster and its bumbling effort to justify the move will make it even harder from a P.R. standpoint to give Hunt an immediate landing spot.

The real question for Sunday’s purposes is whether Hunt can say anything to make the situation better, and whether anything he says will make the situation worse. The smarter play could be to keep his head low and his mouth closed, at least for now. Any effort to justify or downplay his behavior could come off poorly, and there’s really nothing to say other than, “Yes, that’s me. I did it. And I wish I hadn’t.”