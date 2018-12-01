NFL fines Shaq Lawson $33,425 for fight with Leonard Fournette

Getty Images

The NFL suspended Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette for his fight last week with Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson. And although Fournette was the only one suspended, Lawson didn’t get off scot-free.

The NFL has fined Lawson $33,425 for his part in the fracas. That’s a stiff fine, although it’s less than a suspension would have cost him: Suspensions are unpaid, and Lawson makes $81,438 a week, so that’s how much Lawson would have lost if he had been suspended for one game.

Why was Fournette suspended and Lawson merely fined? Fournette was not involved in the play before the skirmish between the teams started. He ran from the sideline, across the field and into the fight. That was viewed as worse than Lawson, who was in the middle of the fight but didn’t seek it out.

Still, Lawson has to consider himself fortunate: He got into a fight, and he appeared to want to continue the fight after both he and Fournette were ejected and were heading toward their respective locker rooms. He was lucky to get off with a fine, even a hefty fine.