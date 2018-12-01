Nick Fairley arrested and charged with menacing

Getty Images

Nick Fairley, a first-round draft pick of the Lions in 2011, was arrested on Friday afternoon in Alabama.

Fairley was booked on two counts of menacing, according to Mark Inabinett of AL.com.

Per FOX10 in Mobile, Fairley allegedly threatened someone with a gun.

The 13th overall pick, he spent four years with the Lions before spending 2015 with the Rams and 2016 with the Saints. A heart condition essentially ended his career in 2017, after he had signed a four-year, $28 million contract.

Fairley is expected to return to court in January on misdemeanor charges. Alabama law makes menacing a Class B misdemeanor, with a maximum sentence of six months and a maximum fine of $3,000.