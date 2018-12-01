Packers CEO: “I’m not ready to give up on the season”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 1, 2018, 11:47 AM EST
Getty Images

As the Packers face a low-probability run-the-table-and-get-plenty-of-help scenario to make it to the playoffs, the man in charge of the franchise isn’t ready to fold the tents.

“I’ve heard from a lot of fans this week regarding the state of the team,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy writes in the preamble to an online Q&A. “Many have said that, since the chances of making the playoffs are so slim, we should sit some of our starters (including Aaron Rodgers), play more of our younger players and focus on the future. Others have said that we shouldn’t worry about winning and that a benefit would be that we would have a better draft position.”

It’s a bit of a surprise that Murphy would proactively address the issue of tanking. Yes, the temptation to tank is real, and from a business standpoint it makes plenty of sense to put lesser players on the field under the guise of evaluating them, but with a broader goal of losing now and winning in April via higher slots in each of the seven rounds of the draft. But the NFL and its teams typically avoid affirmatively discussing (and in turn legitimizing) what amounts to a direct threat to the integrity of late-season games between teams that have something on the line and teams that don’t.

“I’m not ready to give up on the season,” Murphy adds, as if he or anyone else would admit to giving in to the tanking temptation. “Now, I realize that we are 4-6-1 (and as Bill Parcells famously said, ‘You are what your record says you are’) and that we haven’t played well. However, we still have almost a third of the season left to play. I know that the odds of making the playoffs are slim (I’ve seen odds range from 3 to 15 percent), but we still have a lot to play for. If we can finish the season strong, even if we don’t make the playoffs (and crazier things have happened), it will give the team confidence that can carry over to next year. Also, from the individual player’s standpoint, the average career is so short (3.1 years) and every game means so much, they all have much to play for over the next five weeks.”

Murphy doesn’t mention that the head coach also has a strong incentive to win as many games as possible, in an effort to save his job. But that goes without saying, especially since Murphy says nothing in the column that would or could be interpreted as an indication that Mike McCarthy definitely will return in 2019.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Packers CEO: “I’m not ready to give up on the season”

  3. To me, there’s a big difference between “tanking” and realistic team/asset management.

    If your season has obviously gone down the tubes, and you clearly aren’t going anywhere, then how does it benefit you either in the short or long term to be delusional about it? Why wouldn’t you move out aging players or expiring deals for some kind of asset and get your younger guys some experience to either see who is/isn’t worth retaining long term, or who can step up, who can potentially earn a role etc? Is that “tanking” or just being realistic and setting yourself up in a better position moving forward?

    Players, even on bad teams, do not want to lose. More/higher draft picks just mean more of them who are likely losing their place next season. Bad games on tape mean less teams that will show them interest, give them smaller offers. Same goes for coaches. Losing = better chance of being fired, whereas leading underwhelming teams to victories in tough situations increases their stock more than anything.

    There is no situation where ANY of them would “prefer to lose” or try to “tank”. And if management makes moves for the future when there’s obviously nothing to achieve in the present, i don’t call that “tanking”. I call that intelligent realistic team and asset management.

    Even how everyone thought the Bills were “tanking” last year because they traded Sammy Watkins before the season. Then they went on and ended the longest playoff drought in sports.

    People have a very misguided and overly broad definition of what “tanking” is. People think everything is tanking. That word gets thrown around more than “elite” used to when discussing quarterbacks.

    Let’s get some perspective here.

  4. “Many have said that, since the chances of making the playoffs are so slim, we should sit some of our starters (including Aaron Rodgers),..
    —-
    Don’t worry, Rodgers will quit and leave for California as soon as the Packers are mathematically eliminated. Just like last year.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!