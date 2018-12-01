Ravens activate Kenneth Dixon

Getty Images

The Ravens have shuffled a pair of running backs.

The team announced on Saturday morning that Kenneth Dixon has been activated from injured reserve, and that Alex Collins has been placed on injured reserve.

A fourth-round pick in 2016, Dixon had 382 rushing yards as a rookie. He missed all of 2017 with a knee injury. Another knee injury, in Week One against the Bills, resulted in his placement on IR in 2018.

Collins, who rushed for 411 yards in 10 starts this season, has a foot injury. He gained 972 in 2017, in the absence of Dixon.

Gus Edwards recently has emerged as the top option at tailback for Baltimore in recent weeks, with back-to-back games of 115 yards and 118 yards.