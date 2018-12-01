Seahawks place C.J. Prosise on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks career of running back C.J. Prosise is quite possibly over.

Prosise, who knew that 2018 was a make-or-break season, has landed on injured reserve after appearing in only five games this season.

He ends his third, and likely final, season in Seattle with one rushing attempt for minus-3 yards and three catches for 22.

A third-round pick from Notre Dame in 2016, Prosise has 192 career rushing yards, 72 of which came on the only touchdown of his career. He’s due to make $745,000 in 2019, money that the Seahawks can spend elsewhere given the glut of young, talented running backs on the roster.

The Seahawks had considered moving Prosise to receiver. Ultimately, that may be his only chance to stick around.

Seattle filled his roster spot by elevating linebacker Emmanuel Elerbee from the practice squad.