Will someone claim Kareem Hunt on waivers?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 1, 2018, 2:00 PM EST
Getty Images

Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will soon be former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. And he will be exposed to waivers. And so the next question becomes whether anyone will claim him on waivers.

On Tuesday, Washington surprisingly claimed former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster on waivers. Destined for the Commissioner Exempt list, Washington chose to pay Foster $257,000 over the balance of the season in order to secure dibs on future services in 2019.

But for the Foster kerfuffle, there’s a chance one or more teams would have pounced on Hunt. The reaction to the acquisition of Foster could keep all teams from paying Hunt $33,000 per week to not play in order to have the rights to the balance of his rookie contract when he’s cleared to play.

Surely, he’ll eventually be cleared to play. While Hunt’s misconduct merits punishment, it doesn’t merit banishment. (Then again, Colin Kaepernick’s conduct, which wasn’t even misconduct, resulted in banishment.) At some point, the league will impose punishment on Hunt, Hunt will serve an unpaid suspension, and Hunt then will be able to play.

This isn’t an over-the-hill Ray Rice, whose best football days were behind him. This is a guy who led the league in rushing as a rookie. He’ll get his second chance somewhere, just not in Kansas City.

Potential candidates include, as mentioned last night, the Eagles. Also, the Browns currently are run by the guy who drafted Hunt in Kansas City. And what if Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy ends up coaching his own team (which could be Cleveland)?

Plus, Washington can never be ruled out, because Washington already has proven that talent continues to trump whether and to what extent a player has gotten in trouble. And Hunt clearly has talent. If that didn’t matter, guys like Tyreek Hill and Joe Mixon wouldn’t currently be employed by NFL teams.

50 responses to “Will someone claim Kareem Hunt on waivers?

  7. tombradyhasfiverings says:
    December 1, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    NFL already sucks because it still supports domestic violence against women.
    _________________________________________________________

    Ok, then in that case, Kareem Hunt and the NFLPA both support domestic violence against women.
    How? Hunt will claim that he’s “innocent” and the NFLPA still accepts union dues from Hunt. Therefore, the NFLPA supports Hunt, and therefore supports DV against women.

  9. But remember it still okay to abuse children in the NFL and get a job. Peterson did way worse than Hunt did. His child was bleeding.

  10. Let me get this straight, you all have spent the last 12+ hours bashing the Chiefs organization for not cutting him back in February but now that they have it’s cool for some other organization to claim him?? Talk about hypocrites.

  11. Whoever it is, that fan base will celebrate it as a great move while 31 fan bases finger point, say they are glad it wasnt their team, and clainm its a reflection on the class and culture of the team, the organizatio , the city, the fan base, their patents, and onward. Its always the same.

  12. No team is going to put in a claim on him, he’s on the exempt commisioner list so he’s not going to be available until some time next season anyway…..

  14. Heard today that Chiefs either knew or saw video long before yesterday. If true, this is where they messed up. They should have dealt with this situation a long time ago, knowing Hunt wasn’t being completely honest. The Police Dept, if they in fact were protecting Hunt, they did him no favors as it turns out.

    Kareem Hunt, pro football player, young – his instincts are to strike back, not walk away. This is a problem. How to pound into these athlete’s heads that they have to walk away is a lot easier said than done.

    He should play again.

    However, “leaders” for Chiefs, NFL and Police can’t be pretending this was an easily forgotten episode. They needed to deal with it immediately.

  15. He’s a running back. No one needs a running back badly enough for the few games left this season to have to deal with that PR travesty.

  16. Will Washington claim him? They are already in PR hell so trot out Doug Williams again. Can’t be much worse than the last press conference.

  18. He will, he’s too talented not to. Truth is, the video has been sensationalized at this point. “Brutalize” is the word being used to describe what Hunt did. He wasn’t right in doing what he did by any means, but brutalization is hardly what happened. Someone will pick him up.

  19. I hope so. The punishment he got was overboard. The hardly touched the chick and she egged the whole thing on. He didn’t even kick her he pushed her over with his foot. In not saying what he did was right but she kept coming at him and who knows what she was saying. He was back at his room numerous times and she wouldnt let up. I just hate how she is shocked at what happened. I mean really what did you think was gonna happen when you hit someone’s last nerve. I don’t feel bad for her at all. Again I’m not one to support violence period but hunt is being over punished when he hardly touched to chick. There is a reason no charges were filed.

  21. Hey, get real, drunk or not he really wanted to hurt the girl. KC did what they had to do and let someone else pick him up and handle the backlash like Washington has done with Foster. They learned from that one and maybe other things have happened before with Hunt that have never gotten out.

  22. I saw the video, both Hunt and the girl were both to blame for this. Hunt because he could not control himself, The girl for taking swings and verbal assaults on Hunt. The girl had plenty of chance’s to leave but choose to confront Hunt. I’ve run into these type of women before and this looks like a future planned out money grab. I think in the end Hunt will serve his 6 games out
    and resign with another team. Just another day in the world of Modern American Sports.

  24. So if he clears waivers then he becomes a free agent and could sign a free agent deal among competing teams once his suspension is over (if not before). Considering that he was on a rookie deal slotted as a 4th rnd pick it would seem that he might be in for a great payday as a result of his actions. Talk about irony.

  25. Raiders should claim him. They have a need, he comes cheap, and it will have all blown over by 2019 when they are playing somewhere else and starting fresh.

  26. He will be claimed but the team has to have some PR cap or so starved for talent they will take the hit. But I think only certain systems will work for him

  28. allinskins says:
    December 1, 2018 at 2:59 pm
    He will be claimed but the team has to have some PR cap or so starved for talent they will take the hit. But I think only certain systems will work for him
    ———————————————–

    The system is called hand him the ball and let him run with it.

  32. cowboyfan45 says:
    December 1, 2018 at 2:24 pm

    No team is going to put in a claim on him, he’s on the exempt commisioner list so he’s not going to be available until some time next season anyway…..

    __________________________________________________________________________________________

    You do realize that Foster was picked up by Washington while on the commissioner list right?

  34. What else did the Chiefs stock up on free agent running backs in the off season, just prior to the NFL draft?

    They glaring need was cornerbacks and defensive line help, but they had the leading NFL rusher on their squad, Charcandrick West a healing Spencer Ware and Akeem Hunt in their stable through June of 2018.

    They didn’t cut West until August 22nd this year.

    Yet they continually went out and signed up more running backs, Darrell & Damien Williams instead.

    All in that time period after the February incident in Cleveland, OH and before the draft.

    Makes sense now why the team pursued tailbacks galore instead of inking cornerback talent.

  36. It’s about time both the NFL and the NFLPA got serious about domestic abuse. Like the Monopoly game – do not not pass “GO” and do not collect “$200” – go straight out on your ignorant azz and stay OUT.

  37. darthobama says:
    December 1, 2018 at 2:07 pm
    I would…that video wasn’t that bad. The smoke will blow over. Even if he is suspended rest of this year he will certainly play in 2019.

    Thanks for having the stones to say the truth. Such an overreaction. Hunt had a minor scuffle. Nowhere near as bad as Mixon or Hill, who were also drafted by Bengals and Chiefs and continue to be enmployed. Hunt is a stud. And Chiefs are fools for letting him go. Having Hunt increases your chances to win on Sundays and thats all that should matter. The Chiefs job is to win football games, same as the other 31 teams. Not their job to be moral police.

  38. if any team picks up Hunt, they’re basically saying that what he did off the field really doesn’t matter – which in turn means, the NFL really doesn’t care that much. The only way to make players think about their actions is to have legitimate consequences. Getting kicked off a team only to be picked up again the following season for anther million dollar contract really doesn’t teach anyone anything.

  42. D1442zzx says:
    December 1, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    I saw the video, both Hunt and the girl were both to blame for this. Hunt because he could not control himself, The girl for taking swings and verbal assaults on Hunt. The girl had plenty of chance’s to leave but choose to confront Hunt. I’ve run into these type of women before and this looks like a future planned out money grab. I think in the end Hunt will serve his 6 games out
    and resign with another team. Just another day in the world of Modern American Sports.

    59 11 Rate This

    —————-

    Did you watch the whole video?

    That may be true of the first shove and the knock down when he pushed his friend.
    That kick is clear 100% premeditated assault on a defenseless woman.

    This is Ray Rice level bad and 6 games ain’t gonna cut it.

    The Cleveland DA will also be pressured to pursue charges based on that attack.

  45. skippyx says:
    December 1, 2018 at 3:58 pm
    D1442zzx says:
    December 1, 2018 at 2:41 pm
    I saw the video, both Hunt and the girl were both to blame for this. Hunt because he could not control himself, The girl for taking swings and verbal assaults on Hunt. The girl had plenty of chance’s to leave but choose to confront Hunt. I’ve run into these type of women before and this looks like a future planned out money grab. I think in the end Hunt will serve his 6 games out
    and resign with another team. Just another day in the world of Modern American Sports.

    59 11 Rate This

    —————-

    Did you watch the whole video?

    That may be true of the first shove and the knock down when he pushed his friend.
    That kick is clear 100% premeditated assault on a defenseless woman.

    This is Ray Rice level bad and 6 games ain’t gonna cut it.

    The Cleveland DA will also be pressured to pursue charges based on that attack.
    _——————————————————–

    Looks like you need some glasses to see better. I’am not saying Hunt is not to blame.
    You must not have notice that punch she throw at Hunt early in the video. There BOTH
    to BLAME, the girl should have had some common sense and left at the first sign of what
    was to come and she didn’t. Sounds like both are idiots with the only difference is Hunt is going to lose a lot of money and in the end the girl is going to make some extra cash.

  48. I’d definitely pick him up on waivers. He’d greatly improve my team and he’d come very cheap. The NFL will step in and suspend him and then he’s really a low risk to allow this to happen again.

