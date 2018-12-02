A.J. Green carted off with foot injury

Getty Images

Bengals receiver A.J. Green was injured in the second quarter, and it did not appear good.

Green held his head in his hands as he was carted off. He was not wearing a shoe on his right foot.

He was injured on a sack of Jeff Driskel with 11:38 remaining in the second quarter. Green immediately pointed to his foot.

He hobbled off, appearing not to be able to put weight on his right foot.

Green yelled in frustration as he was helped to the cart on the sideline.

He had one catch for 7 yards before leaving, and the Bengals have ruled him out.

Green was returning from a toe injury that has kept him out since the Week Nine bye.

The Broncos ruled out cornerback Chris Harris Jr., who left on a cart earlier in the game after tackling Green on his catch. Harris has a lower-leg injury.