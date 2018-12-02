Adrian Peterson is questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson continues to appear on the injury report. And he continues to play.

Which tends to make everyone numb to his ongoing presence on the injury report. It shouldn’t, for a couple of reasons.

Peterson continues to have a shoulder injury. Something happened to it during the Thanksgiving game against Dallas, forcing him out of the game for a bit. While he finished, and even though he has had extra time from a Thursday to the following Monday to heal, he didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday in advance of the NFC East showdown with the Eagles, and Peterson was limited on Friday.

He’s technically questionable, along with seven other teammates. None are out, and none are doubtful. That puts all of them in the vague gulf from 50-50 to having a slight chance to not play. (The other questionable players are linebacker Zach Brown (knee), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis (shin), tackle Morgan Moses (knee), receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), receiver Trey Quinn (ankle), and tight end Jordan Reed (back).)

Quarterback Colt McCoy appeared on the report all week with left shoulder and thumb injuries. However, he fully participated in practice every day, and he has no designation entering a critical game that, barring a victory, could make it very difficult for Washington to win the division.

Peterson has started all 11 games this year, and he has 758 rushing yards. That puts him on pace for 1,102 yards for the season.