Arthur Blank: “I haven’t lost any faith” in coach and G.M.

Getty Images

The Falcons are 4-8, and just gained 131 yards in an entire game.

But as frustrating as that has been to watch, Falcons owner Arthur Blank issued votes of confidence for his top two football guys — coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff after the latest ugly loss.

“It’s difficult for our fans. It’s difficult for the organization. But I take a long view,” Blank said, via Jeff Schultz of The Athletic. “This is a difficult period for the coach. I think back on the years that we’ve had together and the incredible job he’s done. We’re in a difficult time now. But they’ll figure out the answers.”

Asked specifically if he was losing faith in Quinn and Dimitroff, he shook it off.

“I haven’t lost any faith in Coach Quinn or Thomas,” he said. “They’ll do the evaluations that’s needed. . . . (Quinn and Dimitroff) always evaluate at the end of the year. That’s what they do. Whether we’re 16-0 or 0-16, they’ll do that again.”

The Falcons streak of back-to-back winning seasons is going to end at two, which is tough for them to swallow after earning acclaim as a possible Super Bowl contender this year. But Blank pointed to the vast array of injuries, while saying the appropriate words.

“It’s tough on everybody,” he said. “We have a lot of injuries. That’s not an excuse, but . . . it’s reality. They’re fighting the best that they can.”

They’re just not fighting very well, but Blank doesn’t sound like a man inclined to pull the plug.