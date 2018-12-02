Baker Mayfield has thrown two interceptions, including pick-six

AP

It is not Baker Mayfield‘s day.

The Browns rookie has thrown two interceptions in less than two quarters in his return back to his home state.

Mayfield’s first pick linebacker Zach Cunningham returned 38 yards to give the Texans a 17-0 lead with 7:26 remaining in the first half.

Mayfield did get a 47-yard pass interference penalty on Kareem Jackson on his next throw, but his next official attempt was another pick. Johnathan Joseph intercepted a pass intended for Antonio Callaway and returned it 16 yards.

The Texans got a field goal out of that takeaway and now lead 20-0.

The Texans have dominated on the other side of the ball, too, with Deshaun Watson going 13-for-15 for 146 yards and a touchdown. Jordan Thomas caught the 11-yard score.