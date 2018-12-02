Bears tie Giants on last play to send game to OT

Posted by Josh Alper on December 2, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
Getty Images

We’re headed to overtime at MetLife Stadium thanks to Tarik Cohen.

The Bears running back capped an improbable comeback with a one-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller on the final play of regulation. Cohen took a pitch from Chase Daniel and appeared to be running for the end zone when he pulled up to hit Miller.

The Giants went up 10 points with 1:53 to play on an Aldrick Rosas field goal, but the Bears rallied for a quick field goal.

Chicago then pulled off the rare post-kickoff rule change onside kick. Odell Beckham looked like he had a chance to get the ball, but didn’t fully extend himself for the ball before Daniel Brown gave the Bears a chance to extend the game. A big pass to Cohen got them down the field and a pass interference call on B.W. Webb in the end zone set the stage for the game-tying play.

4 responses to “Bears tie Giants on last play to send game to OT

  2. Bears shouldve still tried for the TD from the 2yd line when they were down 10. A field goal you can try from like the 35, but a TD is harder to get that close.

  3. Nagy playing it just a bit too cool. Trying to steal one with Daniels against the lousy Giants as he figured the PATS will handle the Vikings and keep the Bears relative NFC position against the Vikings. There is a reason the Daniels has played only 3 games in a 9 year career and we saw it today. A master of the fumble. Only the Giants could have let this go to overtime. If you have trouble with a 3 win Giant team as they did today playoff hopes might be just a bit premature. It’s only lucky for the Bears that both Green Bay and the Lions really are terrible this year as well.

  4. Hella heart by the Bears to take it to OT but their defensive collapse in the 2nd half did them in. Their OL also played awful today especially the center. There are a lot of lessons for them to learn from this one from Nagy right on down.

