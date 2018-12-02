Bears tie Giants on last play to send game to OT

Getty Images

We’re headed to overtime at MetLife Stadium thanks to Tarik Cohen.

The Bears running back capped an improbable comeback with a one-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller on the final play of regulation. Cohen took a pitch from Chase Daniel and appeared to be running for the end zone when he pulled up to hit Miller.

The Giants went up 10 points with 1:53 to play on an Aldrick Rosas field goal, but the Bears rallied for a quick field goal.

Chicago then pulled off the rare post-kickoff rule change onside kick. Odell Beckham looked like he had a chance to get the ball, but didn’t fully extend himself for the ball before Daniel Brown gave the Bears a chance to extend the game. A big pass to Cohen got them down the field and a pass interference call on B.W. Webb in the end zone set the stage for the game-tying play.