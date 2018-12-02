Bears up 14-10 after Giants close first half with field goal

Getty Images

The Bears defense kept the Giants offense under its thumb for most of the first half, but Saquon Barkley broke loose just before halftime and the Giants were able to cut Chicago’s lead as the clock ran out.

Barkley wiggled free for a 22-yard run after back-to-back sacks left the Bears hoping for a last chance with the ball and a nine-yard completion on the next play gave Aldrick Rosas a shot at a 57-yard field goal. Rosas knocked it through and the Bears led was down to 14-10 as the teams headed into the locker room.

That completion by Manning put a happy ending on a miserable half. He was intercepted by Kyle Fuller, pressured often and throwing wildly on his way to a 7-of-17 line. Barkley had six carries for 21 yards before his big play at the end of the half and they have just 103 yards to show for their efforts.

Chicago hasn’t been able to turn that into a bigger lead because of two Chase Daniel interceptions. Both were by linebacker Alec Ogletree, who returned the first for a touchdown and the second ended a drive that had moved into Giants territory.

Daniel is 6-of-11 for 61 yards, but the Bears have largely leaned on their run game. After running just 15 times last week, the Bears already have 26 attempts on Sunday and Jordan Howard has 68 yards on 13 carries.

With a lead, it seems likely the Bears will follow the same script so the Giants will have to step it up on their end to get Daniel to put more balls up for grabs in the second half.