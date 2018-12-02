Dre Kirkpatrick: A.J. Green may need to shut it down

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green‘s return to the lineup after missing three games with a toe injury was a brief one.

Green re-injured the toe in the second quarter of the game and needed a cart to get to the locker room. Green could be seen in tears as he made his way off the field and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick said that the wideout needs to consider the long view when figuring out if he’ll return to a 5-7 team.

“I hope he can get better,” Kirkpatrick said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I hope we can figure out a way. But at the end of the day, I feel like his safety is first. I feel like he’s a guy we’re invested in, and I heard what he said the other day, but man, we’re going to need him for the future.

Head coach Marvin Lewis offered no update about Green’s outlook after the game. Green rejected the idea of shutting things down for the year last week, but the team’s record and the fact that only four games remain on the schedule should factor into any decisions about how to move forward.