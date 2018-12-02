Bills grab lead in fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Dolphins took a lead into the fourth quarter against the Colts last Sunday and couldn’t hold onto it through the final minutes of the game.

There’s some deja vu in the air in Miami this Sunday. Miami took a 7-0 lead on the opening series of the game and a 14-6 lead into halftime, but they will have to come from behind if they are going to win on Sunday.

Josh Allen and Zay Jones hooked up for their second touchdown of the game and then connected again on a two-point conversion to give the Bills a 17-14 lead with 12 minutes left to play.

Allen had thrown an interception on the previous Bills drive and that set the Dolphins up near midfield, but Ryan Tannehill was picked off by Bills safety Micah Hyde on the next play to hand the ball back. Allen had a big gain on a scramble and a facemask penalty by Xavien Howard provided the Bills with a boost that has the Dolphins in need of their first sign of offensive life since halftime.