Broncos lead Bengals 7-3 at half

AP

The Bengals and Broncos traded punts most of the first half. Then, in the final two minutes, they traded points.

The Broncos lead 7-3 at halftime.

Denver finally broke a scoreless game on a Phillip Lindsay touchdown with 1:56 remaining. Lindsay ran it in from 6 yards out to complete an eight-play, 55-yard drive.

The Bengals, who lost receiver A.J. Green to a right foot injury in the second quarter, did not run a play in Denver territory until 1:01 remained in the half. They punted on their first four possessions.

The Bengals drove to the Denver 7 before Jeff Driskel was called for intentional grounding. Cincinnati ended up settling for a 35-yard Randy Bullock field goal with 12 seconds remaining in the half.

The Broncos did not get points on another potential scoring drive as Brandon McManus missed a 50-yard field goal wide left.

Driskel has completed 13 of 20 passes for 94 yards, while Case Keenum is 7-of-15 for 77 yards.

The Bengals have 145 yards, and the Broncos 143.

Shelby Harris has 1.5 sacks for the Broncos, with Von Miller getting the other half sack.