Broncos win third in a row to get to .500

AP

After beating the Chargers and Steelers in back-to-back weeks, the Broncos faced a lesser challenge in the Bengals. Cincinnati entered the game without quarterback Andy Dalton and lost receiver A.J. Green to a foot injury in the first half.

The Broncos started slowly but ended up with 157 rushing yards and two touchdowns from Phillip Lindsay for a 24-10 victory.

Lindsay had more rushing yards than Case Keenum had passing yards. It was his third 100-yard rushing game of the season and his second in a row. Lindsay had 107 in Week Two against Oakland and 110 last week against Pittsburgh.

Keenum completed 12 of 21 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. Courtland Sutton caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Royce Freeman added 12 carries for 48 yards.

Driskel completed 25 of 38 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Tyler Boyd caught six passes for 97 yards. Joe Mixon rushed for 82 yards on 12 carries.

The Bengals gained 311 yards but had three turnovers and 12 penalties for 100 yards. Alex Erickson and Driskel both lost fumbles.

Shelby Harris and Von Miller each had 1.5 sacks, and Bradley Chubb had a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.