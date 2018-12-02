Browns won’t rule out claiming Kareem Hunt on waivers

AP

As the clock ticks toward Monday’s deadline for securing Kareem Hunt on waivers, the team currently run by the man who drafted Hunt isn’t ruling out the possibility of making a claim.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team will not reveal whether they’ll attempt to secure Hunt.

That doesn’t mean the Browns are seriously considering claiming Hunt. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that G.M. John Dorsey doesn’t want to reveal his cards prematurely, one way or the other.

Dorsey, who drafted Hunt while still the G.M. of the Chiefs, has shown that he’s not bashful about rolling the dice on players with off-field issues. Receiver Tyreek Hill, who assaulted his then-pregnant girlfriend while in college, became a star for the Chiefs, after being drafted by Dorsey. Earlier this year, Dorsey selected receiver Antonio Callaway despite off-field concerns at Florida.

Claiming Hunt would be a move for 2019, since he won’t be playing this year, regardless of whether his current paid suspension converts to unpaid.