Buccaneers out to quick start on the Panthers

AP

The Panthers used to have a decent defense.

But during their three-game losing streak, that has largely not been the case.

They’re still playing bad in a must-win game, as the Buccaneers took the opening kickoff and drove for an impressive touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Jameis Winston led an 11-play, 75-yard drive, with an 18-yard run and a short touchdown pass to Adam Humphries to cap things.

It was a nice start for a team that has alternated between exciting and awful this year. Really, that’s both of them, as the Panthers are on the verge of squandering a very good offense of their own, and Cam Newton just threw an interception to keep them in an early hole.