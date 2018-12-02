Buccaneers taking advantage of Panthers turnovers

AP

The Buccaneers only had three interceptions all season.

So of course, they have two so far today against the Panthers, and a 17-7 halftime lead.

The Bucs have already picked Cam Newton off twice, turning both into points in a sloppy game for both sides.

Jameis Winston has thrown for two touchdowns and 160 yards so far, and the Bucs’ margin could be bigger if not for Peyton Barber‘s fumble into the end zone which was recovered by the Panthers.

It’s a sloppy and lifeless start for Carolina, which has lost three straight games, as well as tight end Greg Olsen to another foot injury.