Bud Dupree is active for Steelers

The Steelers will have Bud Dupree tonight.

The team had listed him as questionable after he injured his pectoral against the Broncos last week. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton, who missed practice during the week for personal reasons, is inactive. The Steelers also won’t have safety Morgan Burnett, who has a back injury.

The Steelers’ other inactives are quarterback Mason Rudolph, receiver James Washington, offensive tackle Zach Banner, offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and defensive end L.T. Walton.

The Chargers already had ruled out nose tackle Brandon Mebane (not injury related), running back Melvin Gordon (knee) and offensive tackle Joe Barksdale (not injury related).

Receiver Tyrell Williams (quad) will suit up after being listed as questionable.

Los Angeles’ other inactives are cornerback Jeff Richards, defensive end Chris Landrum, center Cole Toner and offensive guard Forrest Lamp.