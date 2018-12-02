Cardinals upset Packers, and Mike McCarthy may be done

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 2, 2018, 4:16 PM EST
If you can’t beat the Cardinals at home, you can’t make the playoffs. And you can’t keep your job.

That’s likely the lesson for Mike McCarthy and the Packers today after an ugly 20-17 home loss to Arizona.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not particularly effective, and Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen did just enough to win. In the end, the Cardinals hit a late field goal to take the lead, and Mason Crosby missed his field goal attempt as time expired.

Is it all McCarthy’s fault? No. And McCarthy may actually be learning from his mistakes: After taking a great deal of criticism for conservative fourth-down playcalling, he went for it on fourth down on the play on which the Packers scored their first touchdown. But the fact is, McCarthy simply hasn’t gotten the job done this year.

At 4-7-1, the Packers have no realistic path to the playoffs. And if McCarthy can’t make the playoffs, he likely can’t save his job.

As for the Cardinals, it was their most impressive win of the season. Rosen appears to be making progress, and they improved to 3-9.

But the story of this game was less about what Arizona did than about what Green Bay didn’t do. They didn’t do enough to save their coach’s job.

  8. Any semblance of respect that Rodgers still had was thrown out the window today. It was so obvious he is trying to aid in the departure of his head coach. What a Richard! Even when things went south between Favre and Holmgren, Brett would have never done what Rodgers has done. That said…most delicious! An end of an era.

  11. Rodgers led a 95 yard game tying drive and another drive at the end to set up a game tying FG which Crosby missed. Cue the skol trolls to blame Rodgers for the L in 3…2…1…

  16. Heh. A lot of critics were predicting a Patriots downward spiral this season (or basically the last three seasons) but it looks like the Packers are flatlining first…

  17. gbpackersfan12 says:
    December 2, 2018 at 4:19 pm
    Rock bottom….. please make the change. Make it Monday. No reason to wait until end of season.

    ————-

    No reason to wait for Monday. Murphy’s office is right upstairs. Get him up there before he sneaks out of the back door.

  18. “But the story of this game was less about what Arizona did than about what Green Bay didn’t do. They didn’t do enough to save their coach’s job.”

    Sure… Rookie QB, playing at 11am on the road in freezing snow flurry Lambeau and rushed for ~172 yards. Holding Rodgers to 233 pass yards on 50 attempts.

    Getting big runs from Rosen, Kirk, Edmonds, and Johnson. An amazing one handed catch by Larry Fitzgerald. Not turning the ball over.

    Gonzalez hit his field goal, after his early troubles with Cleveland earlier this year.

    Fitz also tying the most receptions by a player on one team record.

  19. Just have to shake my head,You cant let a 2-9 team in your house and let them walk all over you especially with a rookie quarterback. Hats off to Arizona. Nice win for you, just not sure what type of measuring stick that is against what appears to be a very bad Green Bay team. Hey Packer fans, at least we should have a top 10 pick.

  20. What do you mean “MAY” be gone? No business #1 losing to the Cardinals. And #2 Losing that many games with the talent they have. Which is why he will be gone. the Packers Front Office gave him everything he asked for. So there would be no excuses.

  23. Can’t make this stuff up. Rodgers couldn’t do jack against a very average defense. Aaron Jones didn’t do squat. They lost at home in a snow fall against a warm climate team. This is just to hilarious watching that sour puss Rodgers mope on the sidelines.

  25. The dream of winning out lasted just long enough for a 2 win team to win it’s 3rd game of the season.

    If not for the foolishly premature extension of Rodgers contract, Gutekunst could go ahead and cut the problem.

    That “STELLARPERFORMANCE” of 4.7 yards per attempt against the Arizona D does not warrant the $80 MILLION Rodgers will steal from the Packers in the first 12 months of the deal.

  26. As every Green Bay fan can see…Coach McCarthy is going to Cleveland and his play calling was pre-season all year long. Why would he show his cards without a contract extension. You cant blame him…Dorsey will rock Cleveland with McCarthy for years. Andy Reid 2.0.

  28. Rodgers get paid a HUGE contract this year

    PAY THE MAN HIS MONEY is what we heard from the fans

    Hey how’s that team crippling contract coming along?

  31. I ain’t even mad anymore, whatever gets McCarthy out the door the fastest.
    I don’t think Rodgers is intentionally tanking. I just think he is opting to run the plays called verbatim (because McCarthy after all is a highly successful coach).
    For years he’s masked horrific play calling and poor player performance with some exciting throws and audibles. Now he’s just showing that he’s not going to prop up poor coaches and players until substantial changes are made.

  33. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 2, 2018 at 4:22 pm
    Rodgers led a 95 yard game tying drive and another drive at the end to set up a game tying FG which Crosby missed.
    The Packers were favored by 13.5 points and you want to lay the blame on Crosby for missing a 49 yard FG with 3 seconds left?

    You can’t be serious!

  35. It’s not McCarthys fault that Rodgers can’t win games, cant move the chains, cant score points, keeps choking. McCarthy is a great coach that’s being thrown under the bus for Rodgers decline as a qb and his 33 million per year salary that ruined the team and are unable to sign good weapons. That’s not McCarthys fault. If anything, it’s the Gms fault for not forming a decent team that can be competitive for MCCARTHY to work with. An overrated old out of his prime Rodgers with a bunch of rookies is a recipe for failure.

  36. First they said Peyton was better than Brady, until it got too silly. Now they are dooming Rodgers. The truth is that Brees and Roethelisberger have better claims, but they are smart enough to stay out of the goat’s way.

  37. McCarthy is the prime example of a guy who should have left before it got to this point. He would have probably gotten another good job if he left two or three years ago instead of waiting until now. Now, he’ll be pushed toward jobs he might not want but will be the only ones who will hire him. Instead of saying look what I did to develop Rodgers and all I did, every interview will focus on why you squandered his talent to the point where you were losing to the Cardinals at home at the end.

  38. Thinking it would be a big mistake to blame this lost season on McCarthy. His players obviously are playing for him, but who are you going to replace him with? The Packers need to show that they’re committed to winning by bringing in some talent, because team-building solely through the draft just isn’t working.

  43. Rodgers led a 95 yard game tying drive and another drive at the end to set up a game tying FG which Crosby missed. Cue the skol trolls to blame Rodgers for the L in 3…2…1
    Overratedaaron:

    31/51 233 1td 79.8 qbr

    He was on fire.

  44. The Packers are now going to run the table. The Viking fans better be scared. The Packers are the team top beat in the North. The only reason the Packers lose is because every team brings their A game when they play the Packers. A few tweaks to this team and they will be back to Super Bowl contenders next year. LOL

  48. Congrats to the Cardinal fans on a big win.
    Had the fine pleasure of meeting several of you this weekend for some winter fun, as we shared a bounty of beer and brats.

    What else is there to say about a team that has blown just about every opportunity that’s landed in their laps.
    At this point in the season, a lot of the vets appear listless and the younger players still look clueless.

    The Barney trolls can yuck it up all they want to, but this team will turn it around.
    No, the dark days aren’t returning.
    Hilarious, in fact, when you realize their team has never reached upward in any tangible way, but I digress.

    We have an offseason ahead of us to do some serious housecleaning.
    And I definitely expect an upheaval of personnel.
    Though it’s clearly an unpopular opinion, as this article even states, I hope McCarthy is able to weather the storm.
    He’s a quality coach, who’s had a great deal of success over the long haul.
    That’s simply something you can’t argue with.
    And yes, I fully expect some friction to my opinions.

    The Packers disappointing run over the last two seasons is for multifaceted reasons.
    And a knee jerk firing of one individual, though satisfying to the masses in the short term, doesn’t necessarily fix these ongoing problems.

    Three sub-par drafts starting with the horrendous selections of 2015, led to the justified takedown of Ted Thompson, and is the single biggest reason for the state of the team today.
    Gutey and Co. have just begun retooling this roster.
    And for now, I have faith.
    Tune in next week.

  49. dwightiam says:
    December 2, 2018 at 4:26 pm
    What do you mean “MAY” be gone? No business #1 losing to the Cardinals. And #2 Losing that many games with the talent they have. Which is why he will be gone. the Packers Front Office gave him everything he asked for. So there would be no excuses.

    Mistake number 1, giving McCarthy what he wanted.

    ARod(in his collarbone) says:
    December 2, 2018 at 4:28 pm
    Can’t make this stuff up. Rodgers couldn’t do jack against a very average defense. Aaron Jones didn’t do squat. They lost at home in a snow fall against a warm climate team.

    Mistake number 2, this team practices indoors. I can’t imagine why they have played poorly in the cold during the McCarthy era. You want to function in the cold you must condition yourself to the cold!

  50. 9 seconds left. One last play to try and get a TD. Randall Cobb runs a post pattern and is being covered by a linebacker. Where does Aaron Rodgers throw? Corner route which is double covered and he over throws the play anyway. Yeah, he isn’t interested in helping McCarthy out the door. He would never do that. Haha. I have been saying it for a month. Rodgers is throwing to the wrong routes on purpose. Toss a 7 yard pass when there is a 15 yard route open. Throw it away when there is a guy open for a first down. It’s been going on since week 4 or 5. Maybe someone e will put it up on YouTube as a compilation showing g the wrong throw, then show the right throw.

  51. What the excuse this week? Injuries, refs, weather? There’s no way this team lost fair and square again the are “the team to beat” right?

  53. I love the Aaron is throwing games and losing on purpose theory? If that were true why aren’t any of his teammates stepping up and giving him an old fashioned ass kicking? So you either have a quitter QB or a roster of pantywaists.

  55. stellarperformance says:
    December 2, 2018 at 4:51 pm
    Packers can still win the division.
    Actually, that is mathematically impossible.

    The Packers now have 8 losses, so even if the Packers win out and the Bears lose out, either the Bears or the Vikings will win the division.

    The Bears won their 8th game last week against Detroit.

  57. Ummm….@dwightiam…..are you serious? ALL that talent? On the Packers?

    Even the Packer fans in my family admit there is not enough talent on the 2018 team….and they traded away one of their better ones for a future draft pick – while they were still on contention.

    Good luck, next coach, reigning in Rodgers. Blame McCarthy all you want, but Rodgers is looking for the big play all the time.50% his fault.

  62. RMoss84HOF says:
    December 2, 2018 at 4:58 pm
    What the excuse this week? Injuries, refs, weather? There’s no way this team lost fair and square again the are “the team to beat” right?
    What are you talking about?
    I haven’t seen a single Packer fan whine or make any excuses for this loss.

    You want to see some excuses?
    Just click on the Viking/Patriot end of game thread.
    You’ll see some excuses, as the Barneys break out their Rolodex full of them!

  63. Karma. McCarthy is an a$$. Remember last year when he yelled at the reporter asking about Kaepernick? Or him passively aggressively blaming Eodgers for the offense when it was clear Rodgers wasn’t happy? His offense sucks and has for years. Donezo!

  68. Rodgers is not playing awful on purpose to get McCarthy fired. Rodgers is just awful. No need for him to pretend or throw games in purpose. That’s just a fanboys excuse for Rodgers decline and being a mediocre qb who is no longer dominant, accurate, competitive or hungry to win. He’s just an overrated, massively overpaid, over the hill, washed up choke artist and a whiny diva who never takes blame for his awful play and constantly throws coaches and teammates under the bus.

  69. Somewhere, that ground crew guy he had fired 10 years ago for nothing must be celebrating. Adios, Mike!

  70. Can you say delusional? What are they going to get a 17th game? Even that
    wouldn’t be enough for this team anyway. They just lost to Arizona…at Lambeau.

  74. McCarthys job is to call the plays, yes. Erin’s job is to execute the play that is called. That doesn’t seam to be happening. He needs to own it as much as anyone if he is the leader you want him to be.

  75. This would be even better news if it had been written after the collapse in the NFC championship in Seattle.

  76. With a half game lead over Detroit, there’s still a chance the pack won’t finish at the bottom of NFCN.

    “You’re telling me there’s a chance.”

    – Lloyd Christmas

  78. Actually I was hoping the Packers would win. I would love to see them hover around .500, not make it into the playoffs, and still get a mediocre position in the draft. That is the hell the Lions have been in too often lately.

  79. Just godawful. I quit counting the obvious terrible mistakes late in the first quarter and was at 7 already.

    Go to it Purples, Other than Blake Martinez, Alexander, and Aaron Jones, Bahk and Davanta I can’t defend anyone else.

  80. I am thoroughly enjoying how quiet it has been in WI this year. There is still the occasional chirp here and there, but it reminds me of a quiet walk in the woods in January when EVERYBODY around is hibernating quietly inside.

  82. A lot of “experts” on here criticizing mccarthy and his play calling.

    Mccarthy doesn’t buy the groceries, he just cooks them and this is not a talented team. Pettine has had this defense punching far above its weight all season long and eventually, the dearth of talent on that side of the ball is going to be exposed.

    The offense has few impact players and its biggest impact player is either regressing or tanking, it’s difficult to tell which. If this was literally any other player, I’d say that the tanking theory is nothing more than conspiracy theory. But with rodgers and his personality, it’s not impossible. Regardless of the reason, rodgers is no where as good as he used to be and appears to be disengaged and pouting instead of trying to rally this team.

    McCarthy is far from a perfect coach, but he’s been dealt a very bad hand this season. Poor drafting for years has finally caught up with this team and to have his most impactful player clearly disengaged instead of leading is a death sentence for any coach.

    Just be careful what you wish for, gb fans. Finding a better coach than mccarthy may be more difficult than you expect.

    P.S. Every team has a lot of injuries by this time in the season. Nobody cares about yours.

  84. enough is enough. time for MM to go. like bucks gm said about jason kidd.. if it’s inevitable, why wait?

  86. Interesting comments, and as a Cards fan I’ve heard most of the all season. The Cards finally had a decent game but the fact is we’ve beaten the Packers 4 out of the last 5 games we’ve played, and I’m of the opinion that we’ve either figured out a formula for beating Rogers or else we’ve managed to get in his head. Nonetheless, I’m happy for the win, although my bet was on the Pack, given we were playing in the snow and subzeroes (compared to the desert).T
    Thanks for the early Christmas gift, may be the last this season!

  87. I wanted a puppy for Christmas. This is better.

    redandgoldhitman52 says:

    Rodgers is not playing awful on purpose to get McCarthy fired. Rodgers is just awful. No need for him to pretend or throw games in purpose. That’s just a fanboys excuse for Rodgers decline and being a mediocre qb who is no longer dominant, accurate, competitive or hungry to win. He’s just an overrated, massively overpaid, over the hill, washed up choke artist and a whiny diva who never takes blame for his awful play and constantly throws coaches and teammates under the bus.

  88. clssylssy says:
    December 2, 2018 at 6:42 pm
    Interesting comments, and as a Cards fan I’ve heard most of the all season. The Cards finally had a decent game but the fact is we’ve beaten the Packers 4 out of the last 5 games we’ve played, and I’m of the opinion that we’ve either figured out a formula for beating Rogers or else we’ve managed to get in his head.
    Congratulations on your win today, the Cards deserve it.
    But with the constant influx of personnel throughout your average NFL locker room, and the fact that you’ve had some coaching upheaval through that time, thinking you have a particular player or scheme figured out over the course of several years is silly.
    The only constant has been Aaron Rodgers and the Cardinals’ name.

  89. AARON RODGERS = MOST OVERRATED PLAYER IN NFL HISTORY. The media now will make excuses for Aaron Rodgers pathetic play

