Chargers close the gap with tip-drill touchdown

Getty Images

The Steelers nearly sealed the game. Instead, the Chargers are right back in it.

Instead of an interception in the end zone, Chargers wideout Keenan Allen plucked it out of the air after it hit Steelers cornerback Joe Haden‘s hands, and the two-point conversion made it a 23-15 gap.

It was an impressive bit of concentration on Allen’s part, and also more than a bit of luck.

The play could prove costly for the Steelers, as safety Sean Davis also hit Haden in the head on his way past, and Haden went to the medical tent for evaluation.

The Chargers are within a score, but the Steelers have made more big plays throughout the night.