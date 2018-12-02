Chase Daniel: I let my team down

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Chase Daniel was able to guide the team to a win on Thanksgiving in his first start since the 2014 season, but things didn’t go nearly as well against the Giants on Sunday.

Daniel’s first pass was intercepted for a touchdown by linebacker Alec Ogletree, he threw another pick in Giants territory and was on the receiving end of five sacks during the 30-27 overtime loss. Daniel was also credited with four fumbles as he and center Cody Whitehair had difficulties on snaps on a damp day in New Jersey.

“It was wet but that’s not an excuse,” Daniel said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “As an offense, especially as a quarterback, your No. 1 job is to take care of the football. And I didn’t do that today. I let my team down. I’ll be the first one to say that.”

There were others who let the Bears down on Sunday, but better quarterback play would certainly have been to Chicago’s advantage.

After the game, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is “feeling better” and he believes the arrow is pointing up every day for his return from a right shoulder injury. With a game against the Rams on deck, it would be a good time for him to take the final steps in his recovery.