Chiefs bringing in C.J. Anderson for a physical, likely contract

The Chiefs need help at the tailback position, given the weekend release of Kareem Hunt. They could soon be adding C.J. Anderson.

Per a league source, the Chiefs will bring in Anderson for a physical, with the intent of signing him to a contract if he passes the exam.

The Chiefs know Anderson well. He spent five years with the Broncos in the AFC West. Cut in the offseason, Anderson signed with the Panthers. Released after nine games with the Panthers, Anderson has been waiting for his next chance.

Kansas City could use the help. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team in rushing on Sunday at Oakland, with 52 yards. New starter Spencer Ware added 47 yards, with another 38 from Damien Williams.