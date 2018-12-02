Chiefs hang onto beat Raiders 40-33

AP

The Raiders did their very best. Bless their hearts, they tried.

But they weren’t beating the Chiefs, with or without Kareem Hunt.

The Chiefs had some stumbles, and the Raiders played with more effort than has been evident this season, but the result was a predictable 40-33 win for Kansas City.

The Chiefs (10-2) are still obviously in the experimental stages of life without their leading rusher, who was cut Friday after a video emerged of his violent incident with a woman in Cleveland in February. And that’s something that’s going to need more time to sort out.

But the first step was to keep the ball in the hands of established playmakers, and Sunday was tight end Travis Kelce‘s turn. He finished with 12 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns. At the same time, it was a typical Patrick Mahomes day, with eight different players catching passes. Mahomes finished 23-of-38 for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

As far as the running game, Spencer Ware was a bit of a drop-off, but it didn’t cost them. Ware finished with a pedestrian 14 carries for 47 yards, and had one catch for 5 yards. That’s far from what they were accustomed to from Hunt (who averaged 74.9 rushing and 34.4 receiving yards per game), but Mahomes also ran effectively (six times for 55 yards before he started taking knees).

The Raiders (2-10) got a sharp performance from Derek Carr (29-of-38 for 285 yards and three touchdowns) and Jalen Richard had 95 rushing yards, with Doug Martin running 18 times for 61 yards and a score.