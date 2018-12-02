Chiefs rolling early over the Raiders

AP

The Chiefs don’t seem to miss Kareem Hunt.

Then again, maybe it’s just the Raiders.

The Chiefs are already up 10-0 midway through the first quarter, moving the ball with relative ease against the Raiders, in their first game against cutting their leading rusher after video emerged of Hunt’s altercation with a woman in February.

They actually turned the ball over on their first play, with tight end Travis Kelce fumbling after a nice gain, but he made up with it on the next possession with a touchdown catch.

They settled for a field goal the next time out, but they already have 114 yards less than halfway through the first quarter.

Running back Spencer Ware has two carries for 19 yards so far (with 17 of them coming on one).