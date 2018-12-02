Chris Harris Jr. carted off

Getty Images

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. was carted off the field.

He is being evaluated for a lower leg injury, according to the team, and his return is questionable.

Harris was injured late in the first quarter, making a tackle on A.J. Green on a 7-yard reception from Jeff Driskel.

Harris’ absence leaves the Broncos with Bradley Roby, Isaac Yiadom and Brendan Langley at the position, with Yiadom replacing Harris.

The Broncos also list linebacker Josey Jewell as questionable to return with an ankle injury. Joe Jones is playing inside linebacker for Jewell.