Chris Harris thinks he can return this season

AP

Broncos cornerback Chris Harris left Sunday’s game after breaking a bone in his leg, but he doesn’t think it will be a season-ending injury.

Harris said after the game that he thinks it will be “probably like a month” before he’s able to return to the field. Head coach Vance Joseph didn’t rule out a return from Harris, but said there will be more evaluation of the injury before any determinations are made.

Of course, that return date could be moot if the Broncos don’t advance to the postseason. Sunday’s win was their third in a row and they are now 6-6 with the final quarter of the season to play. Harris is a big loss, but Joseph said it won’t take the wind out of his team’s sails.

“Chris is one of our leaders, he’s one of our better players,” Joseph said, via the team’s website. “When you lose those guys, obviously, you don’t gain anything. You lose something. But again, we’ve lost our three interior leaders on the O-line, and we haven’t flinched. And we won’t flinch now.”

Rookie Isaac Yiadom stepped in on Sunday and will likely be in a major role when the Broncos face the 49ers next weekend.