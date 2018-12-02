Colts and Jaguars struggling to get going

AP

This Colts-Jaguars game is being played with all the polish you’d expect from a game being played by Blake Bortles‘ backup.

It’s scoreless after a quarter, as both teams are making mistakes, and they’ve combined for a whopping 87 yards so far.

The Colts have won five in a row and look like the better of the teams, but Andrew Luck threw an early interception and 6-of-12 for 42 yards so far.

Jaguars starting quarterback Cody Kessler was evaluated for a concussion and was cleared, allowing him to stay in the game after replacing Bortles this week. The Jaguars also fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett after their seventh straight loss.

Bortles threw on the sidelines, frightening the locals, before Kessler was able to return to the game. Kessler’s 3-of-5 for 16 yards so far, which should tell you how this one is going.

The Jaguars have continued to make mistakes befitting a 3-8 team, with Carlos Hyde fumbling on the first possession, and stupid penalties extending Colts drives (with Ronnie Harrison‘s unsportsmanlike conduct the latest example).