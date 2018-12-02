DeVante Parker scores first TD since Week Two of 2017

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker went a long time between touchdowns.

He scored in Week Two of the 2017 season, but didn’t score again last year and never made it into the end zone over the team’s first 11 games of this season. He ended that drought on the first drive of Sunday’s game against Buffalo.

Ryan Tannehill hit Parker for an 18-yard touchdown that put the Dolphins up 7-0 after a 75-yard drive that ate up a little more than five minutes of clock.

Tannehill was 4-of-5 for 43 yards as the Dolphins opened their bid to end a two-game losing streak and move their record to 6-6 on the year.