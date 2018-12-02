Dolphins hold off Bills for 21-17 win

Posted by Josh Alper on December 2, 2018, 4:27 PM EST
Getty Images

The Dolphins offense only picked up 175 yards on Sunday and their defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen from picking up huge chunks of yards while scrambling, but neither of those issues kept them from beating the Bills.

Ryan Tannehill found Kenny Stills for a 13-yard touchdown shortly after the Bills took a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter and Allen’s last ditch attempt to score a touchdown fell short when Charles Clay couldn’t catch his pass. That made the Dolphins 21-17 winners and leaves them with a 6-6 record heading into the final quarter of the season.

Allen might have had better luck if he tried to run for it from the Miami 30-yard-line. He ran for 135 yards on Sunday and had 99 yards in the team’s Week 12 win over the Jaguars. It’s not why the Bills made him a first-round pick, but the mobility has been a plus for Allen in his rookie season.

Stills commented on his lack of targets during the week and got six passes his way during Sunday’s game. Tannehill finished the day 16-of-24 for 137 yards, which aren’t appealing numbers. He did throw three touchdowns, however, and those three throws made all the difference for Miami.

The game-winning drive was given a boost by a former member of the Dolphins. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was penalized for taunting after dropping former teammate Kenyan Drake for a loss and the Dolphins would score two plays later. It was one of three Dolphins first downs off of Buffalo penalties and the Bills were flagged 13 times for 120 yards overall.

That sloppiness was also evident in three turnovers, including a muffed punt by Isaiah McKenzie that handed the Dolphins a short field for a touchdown at the end of the first half. All of those mistakes wasted a very strong effort by the defense and leave the Bills with a 4-8 record on the year.

At 6-6, the Dolphins remain alive in the AFC playoff hunt. They’ll need a much better performance against the Patriots next weekend if they want to stay there.

Permalink 18 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

18 responses to “Dolphins hold off Bills for 21-17 win

  4. Again, Gase allows the opponent a chance to win. It’s not on the players when one has 2 ints. 2 weeks in a row and your qb is throwing at 65%.

    Gase and the staff have to go!

    Go Phins!

  5. Ref’s seemed to have it in for Buff today. Phillips was stupid but you see guys celebrating like he did every game. Allen was hit in the head a number of times without a call being made. And it’s too bad when they review a play for a catch like they did at the end they couldn’t then call the pass interference which was so obvious!

  6. Gase tries to give this one away. 3rd and 1 with a few mins left and you run a wildcat play?? Isnt Frank Gore still in the roster?!?!?!?!?!??!?!

  8. You are correct, Tannehill numbers aren’t appealing against the second overall defense having such an awesome O-Line and Pro-Bowl receivers.

    Did you notice how for Luck carved the Jaguars today for 27 points?

  9. Allen had his WRs let him down. As a fins fan, I can say Bills have a good QB on their hands. They just need one one more adequate WR and they could be a lot better than rhey are now.

  10. Josh Allen’s skill set is insane but he plays a festival of underachievers and screwups an average tight end catches that last pass..Charles Clay unfortunately is even average

  11. These are some reasons why I’m glad the Bills are playing Allen instead of having him “learn” on the sidelines.

  12. This is the 1st time I’ve watched Allen play. He is going to be a really good QB for many many years to come. Miami needs to find like that in the draft.
    However, I wouldn’t mind seeing RT17 have his starting OL and all the offensive weapons for 5 or 6 games straight and then judge if he is the future or not. In his defense he has not had a quality OL and a full compliment of WR for a single season yet.
    Missing Albert Wilson and Sitton and Kilgore hurts this team more then folks think.

  13. Hopefully Clay will be back in Miami next season. Clay felt sorry for Miami and dropped that pass in the end zone folks. Miami should have lost.
    Tannehill continues to wear our defense out with numerous 3 and outs in the 1st half. The goal from tanne-Mole is to keep the game close for the opposing teams; then the opposing team can take advantage of a worn out Miami defense in the 4th quarter from all those INTENTIONAL and numerous 3 and outs.

  14. joetoronto says:
    December 2, 2018 at 4:44 pm
    Allen is a pretender, not a real quarterback.
    —————————————————–

    You watched a very different game than the rest of us.

  16. Gase tried his best to again to give the game away late. Taking the ball away from THill with that 3rd down wild cat bs allowed the defense to only have to play the run against a rookie back that’s hardly ever on the field at the most important time of the game and year for that matter.Terrible. Also, Burke at what point do you change spying the QB with Kiko and try someone else. QB ran for 140. McDonald maybe. Rush 3 and blitz anything. One time with McCain…and it worked. I don’t have a head coach replacement today but I’m looking for one. Someone please make sure Ross doesn’t go after either of those Harbaugh brothers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!