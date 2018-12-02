Dolphins hold off Bills for 21-17 win

Getty Images

The Dolphins offense only picked up 175 yards on Sunday and their defense couldn’t stop Josh Allen from picking up huge chunks of yards while scrambling, but neither of those issues kept them from beating the Bills.

Ryan Tannehill found Kenny Stills for a 13-yard touchdown shortly after the Bills took a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter and Allen’s last ditch attempt to score a touchdown fell short when Charles Clay couldn’t catch his pass. That made the Dolphins 21-17 winners and leaves them with a 6-6 record heading into the final quarter of the season.

Allen might have had better luck if he tried to run for it from the Miami 30-yard-line. He ran for 135 yards on Sunday and had 99 yards in the team’s Week 12 win over the Jaguars. It’s not why the Bills made him a first-round pick, but the mobility has been a plus for Allen in his rookie season.

Stills commented on his lack of targets during the week and got six passes his way during Sunday’s game. Tannehill finished the day 16-of-24 for 137 yards, which aren’t appealing numbers. He did throw three touchdowns, however, and those three throws made all the difference for Miami.

The game-winning drive was given a boost by a former member of the Dolphins. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was penalized for taunting after dropping former teammate Kenyan Drake for a loss and the Dolphins would score two plays later. It was one of three Dolphins first downs off of Buffalo penalties and the Bills were flagged 13 times for 120 yards overall.

That sloppiness was also evident in three turnovers, including a muffed punt by Isaiah McKenzie that handed the Dolphins a short field for a touchdown at the end of the first half. All of those mistakes wasted a very strong effort by the defense and leave the Bills with a 4-8 record on the year.

At 6-6, the Dolphins remain alive in the AFC playoff hunt. They’ll need a much better performance against the Patriots next weekend if they want to stay there.