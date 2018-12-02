Dolphins turn Bills special teams error into 14-6 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Dolphins offense had a crisp drive to start the game and capped it off with a Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass, but little went well for the unit from there.

They managed 11 yards and punted four times before the Bills handed them a gift. Punt returner Isaiah McKenzie muffed a Matt Haack boot and the Dolphins recovered inside the Buffalo 40-yard-line. Tannehill would complete three passes on the ensuing drive, including a three-yard score to Kenyan Drake with 40 seconds to play in the half.

That made the score 14-6 and it held over the rest of the half to send the Dolphins to the locker room with a lead.

Tannehill’s two touchdowns were the highlight for Miami’s offense, but three sacks helped keep their offense from building on any momentum from the start of the game.

The Bills offense didn’t fare much better. The defense’s play gave them solid field position on several drives, but they were only able to take advantage of it once. Josh Allen hit Zay Jones for a 15-yard touchdown, but has generally found more success scrambling than throwing the ball down the field against Miami on Sunday afternoon.

If either side can find more consistent success on offense, they should have the inside track on a win in the final 30 minutes.