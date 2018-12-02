Eric Berry, Sammy Watkins inactive for the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs got Eric Berry back on the practice field last week, but he’s not ready to play.

The veteran safety was among the Chiefs’ six inactives for today’s game against the Raiders (one less than normal since they didn’t fill Kareem Hunt‘s roster spot).

Berry practice for the first time since August because of a heel issue, after missing most of last year with a torn Achilles.

Also inactive for the Chiefs are wide receiver Sammy Watkins, tight end Deon Yelder, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, center Jimmy Murray, and defensive lineman Justin Hamilton.

For the Raiders, wide receiver Martavis Bryant (knee) is inactive, along with guard Chaz Green, linebacker Emmanuel Lamur, cornerback Montrel Meander, tackle Justin Murray, offensive lineman Ian Silberman, and tight end Darren Waller.