ESPN didn’t ask Kareem Hunt about report he punched a man in June

Getty Images

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was interviewed by Lisa Salters of ESPN on Sunday morning and the conversation centered on Hunt shoving and kicking a woman in February.

Video of that incident surfaced on TMZ on Friday and Hunt was released by the Chiefs before the day was out. In the days since those developments, there’s also been a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that the league is looking into an incident from June that reportedly saw Hunt punch a man in the face.

The interview on ESPN Sunday morning did not feature any questions about that report. Asking about that incident would have been an appropriate follow up to Hunt saying he is “definitely not that kind of person” when discussing what happened in February.

Questions about the latter incident will presumably come up as the league now tries to do a more through job than it did after the February incident was initially reported.