Falcons get a defensive score, take lead on Ravens

The Falcons have been missing things on defense all year.

They got one of them back today — a score.

Vic Beasley just took a fumble back 74 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 lead over the Ravens.

Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jackson knocked the ball away from Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, and Beasley was able to scoop and score.

It was the first non-offensive touchdown of the season for the Falcons, who have been hammered by injuries on that side of the ball all year. They got middle linebacker Deion Jones back this week, and showed the kind of life they haven’t for much of the year.