Frank Reich thought Colts should have had one more play

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Colts and Jaguars ended when time ran out after a four-yard pass to Colts tight end Erik Swoope at the end of the fourth quarter.

It looked like Swoope was tackled out of bounds, but offcials ruled the clock should keep running and the Colts were out of chances to try to avoid a 6-0 loss. After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich said he thought his team should have had one play from the Jaguars’ 25-yard-line to try to win the game.

“I thought he was out,” Reich said, via ESPN.com. “That was a call that they made, but I sure thought he was out. I didn’t have one [challenge], so it was a moot point. I guess it’s not challenge-able because, if it was, all the replays come from the booth. They would have called for a replay and possibly rule him out, but they didn’t do that.”

Swoope was hit in the air by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and referee Alex Kemp said, via a pool reporter, that “it doesn’t matter where he lands” if he’s hit in the air and driven backwards. As much as the Colts might have liked one last shot, the bigger regrets have to be about everything else that happened on Sunday afternoon.