Giants pick Chase Daniel, take 7-0 lead

Getty Images

Quarterback Chase Daniel‘s second start for the Bears is off to a bad start.

Daniel was intercepted by linebacker Alec Ogletree on the second play of the game and Ogletree returned the ball 15 yards for a touchdown. That puts the Giants up 7-0 with just 46 seconds off the clock.

Daniel was also penalized for a horse collar tackle as Ogletree went into the end zone, so he could get a fine from the league as well this week.

The Bears were backed up in their own territory because the opening kickoff bounced off Taquan Mizzell‘s hands in the end zone and bounced out. Mizzell was dropped at the 15-yard-line after recovering the ball.