Greedy Williams declares for NFL draft

Getty Images

LSU cornerback Greedy Williams declared for the NFL draft on Sunday,

It is not a surprise given Williams is expected to be a top pick this spring.

Williams, a third-year sophomore, made 71 tackles, eight interceptions and 19 pass breakups in his two seasons in action for the Tigers.

“I Have been blessed by God with a beautiful and supportive family,” Williams said on social media, via Amie Just of The Times-Picayune. “My blessings also include my LSU Tiger Family, both on and off the field. It is with those abundant blessings in mind that I have chosen to pursue to enter the 2019 NFL Draft”

It is unclear whether Williams will play in the Fiesta Bowl.

He is a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.